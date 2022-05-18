A gull was left "suffering horribly" after being shot in the chest with an air gun, the RSPCA has said.

The animal welfare charity was contacted on May 11 after the herring gull was found in Ely, Cardiff with a bloodied chest and injuries that suggested he might have been shot.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans took the bird for veterinary treatment where x-rays revealed an air gun pellet.

The bird's injuries - which included a broken right wing - were so severe that a vet decided the kindest option was to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

An x-ray revealed an air gun pellet in the bird's chest. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Inspector Evans said: “This was a really upsetting incident to come across and we’d like to thank the person who contacted us. This poor bird was in a horrible mess after being callously targeted in this way and will have suffered horribly.

“Shooting at gulls like this is very likely to constitute an offence, unless done under licence, and the person responsible could face prosecution.”

Gulls, their eggs and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure them, except under licence.

Police have made initial enquiries and the RSPCA is also appealing for people with information about the incident to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

In 2021 the RSPCA received 454 calls about animals being shot, injured or killed with air guns - the majority of which concerned cats or wildlife.

However, the charity believes these numbers don’t show the full extent of the problem as some cases may go unreported and there are likely to be situations where animals who have been injured or killed by these weapons are never found - especially in the case of wildlife.