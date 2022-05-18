Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old from Abergavenny.

Iestyn Fullalove was last seen in the town at around 1.45pm on 13 May.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5’ 7” tall and has short, red hair. Iestyn was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark trousers and white trainers.

He has links to the Cardiff and Pontypridd areas.

Gwent Police have urged Iestyn to get in touch to confirm he is safe and well and asked members of the public to get in touch if they know where he is.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2200159174. You can also contact police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.