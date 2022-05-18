The UK Government’s Wales ministers say a windfall tax on energy companies remains a possibility but that any such move must not stop those firms from investing in energy supplies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously said that "no option is off the table" but in a vote in the Commons on Tuesday, a Labour bid to add a windfall tax to the Queen’s Speech was rejected in the House of Commons by 310 votes to 248.

In their regular briefing to journalists, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and Wales minister David TC Davies insisted that Tuesday’s vote did not mean that the option was ruled out.

Mr Davies, who is also a Conservative party whip, said that “yesterday’s vote was on the Queen’s Speech, and if the Queen’s Speech hadn't gone through in its entirety, the papers this morning … would have been full of stories about how the government can't even get their own programme through without all sorts of amendments.

“So the Queen's Speech will always have to go through in its entirety. The Chancellor has always said that he will be flexible.”

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart added that any decision must be taken very carefully so as not to have the unintended consequence of preventing the energy companies from investing.

But he said that those firms do have to prove that they will be investing in UK energy supply and not just sitting on profits.

“They need to demonstrate that they are reinvesting rather than anything else … and not ust reinvesting in their own international network but in the UK, so there are the terms and conditions attached to all of this.”

The Welsh Secretary went on to say the UK Government is treating the cost of living crisis as it did the pandemic, with “daily discussions” and a determination to be flexible in how it responds.

He also turned the focus onto what the Welsh Government will do to help families deal with the cost of living crisis.

“I'm very interested to hear what Welsh Government is planning to do with the levers that they hold, for example, over business rates or council tax, the ability to alter rates of income, they have all of those powers.

“They also got £27 million pounds of money in the bank from the last contribution the UK Government made so there's some things that I think it'd be very interesting to hear from Mark Drakeford, what his plans are and what he plans to do with the powers and keep the devolved powers that he already has.”

Simon Hart also challenged the First Minister to set out what material damage he believes could stem from any changes to the Brexit deal in place in Northern Ireland.

Mark Drakeford Credit: PA

Earlier this week, Mark Drakeford wrote to the Prime Minister urging him not to go ahead with unilateral changes to the arrangement known as the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Protocol is an agreement between the UK and EU which ensures no hard border on the island of Ireland but places checks on trade flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans to table legislation which would allow ministers to rip up the Protocol amid concerns that it's created economic barriers and has caused an impasse on efforts to form a Stormont government.

There are fears that that could lead to a trade war between the EU and the UK.

In his letter, Mark Drakeford said such a move would “risk material damage to the British economy and, given that the Protocol is part of a binding international agreement which you negotiated and signed, undermine Britain’s reputation internationally.”

He called for a meeting of representatives of all four UK Governments “to consider this matter.”

“In relation to Wales specifically, the Welsh Government has a direct interest in anything which affects the way in which goods flow between Great Britain and the island of Ireland, given the strategic importance of our west-facing ports, particularly Holyhead, and on matters which might affect Welsh businesses more widely.”

Simon Hart said he’s seen the letter but that in it the First Minister “didn’t exactly explain” how Wales would be directly affected other than to suggest that there would be “pressure on Western-facing ports without elaborating what those pressures necessarily would be and what their economic impact might be.”

As for a role in any discussions on changing the Protocol, he said that the First Minister will be able to raise that question directly with the Levelling Up minister Michael Gove when they hold their regular conference call this afternoon.

But he added that “this is a reserved matter and you know how adamant the First Minister is about recognising the terms of the devolution settlement so… far be it for me to compromise the First Minister's attachment to those arrangements.”