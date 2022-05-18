Detectives have appealed for the public's help after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train busy with football fans.

Police said the woman had boarded a train from Cardiff Central to Newport at around 6pm on Saturday, April 30, when a man onboard "moved closer" to stand next to her before sexually assaulting her.

He is described as white, around 50 years old, and of medium build. He had short grey facial hair and was wearing dark blue jeans, a white polo shirt, blue hooded jacket, white trainers, a black cap, and glasses.

Police said the service was particularly busy with fans travelling back from the Cardiff vs Birmingham football match which took place earlier that day.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help their investigation.

"Witnesses, or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 584 of 30/04/22.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."