The capital city is getting ready to host one of Wales' most famous bands as Stereophonics prepare to perform to crowds in Cardiff.

The concert is also a significant one for the band as this year marks two decades since they officially started performing together after forming in the village of Cwmaman, Rhondda Cynon Taf, around 1990.

Over the years, the band have released twelve studio albums, including eight UK number one albums. The band have also won one Brit award and been nominated for four others.

Now the quartet are returning to Wales for two gigs, called “We’ll Keep A Welcome”. The concerts were due to take place last Christmas but had to be rescheduled due to coronavirus regulations at the time.

Stereophonics are not the only world-renowned artists who will be taking to the stage either. The support act line-up features several big names, all hailing from Wales.

Sir Tom Jones is also on the line-up as one of Stereophonics' supporting acts. Credit: PA Images

When and where are the gigs happening?

Fans do not have long to wait as the band are due to play two concerts on consecutive days in June - Friday 17 and Saturday 18.

It is set to be a day packed full of entertainment as doors open at 3pm.

Both gigs are at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Stereophonics last performed in Wales in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The decision to go ahead with the concert, despite other large events being cancelled over safety concerns, was criticised at the time.

Who are the supporting acts?

The multi-platinum four piece will be supported by an all-Wales line-up.

Sir Tom Jones will also be taking to the stage while Catfish and the Bottlemen, originally from Llandudno, and Cardiff-band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard are also supporting the headliners.

How can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets can be purchased from official sellers listed on Stereophonics' website. That list includes companies like Ticketmaster UK and See Tickets.

General admission standing tickets are £83 while seated tickets start at £50. Booking fees are also likely to apply.

In 2020, Stereophonics won in the Best Indie category at the Global Awards, fighting off the likes of Sam Fender and The 1975. Credit: PA Images

As of May 19, tickets are still available for standing and seated options across both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets bought for the original concert dates in December last year are still valid.

Will there be road closures and how can I get there?

There will be a full city centre road closure for both gigs.

On Friday 17 June roads will shut between 2:30pm and 12:30am.

On Saturday 18 June closures begin from midday to 12:30am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Where can I park?

There are no parking facilities at the Principality Stadium itself and road closures mean many of the city centre car parks may be inaccessible.

However Sophia Gardens car park is open 24 hours and has 284 spaces.

There are also several NCP car parks that can be pre-booked that are under 20 minutes' walk away.

Can I take a bag into the stadium?

You can take a small bag, no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm, into the stadium but no large luggage. There are no bag storage facilities at the Principality and people are encouraged to not bring bags at all.

You are not allowed to take drink, including alcohol, or food into the stadium.