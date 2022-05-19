A mother and father from Aberdare have paid tribute to their "brave and fearless" three-year-old son, who has died with cancer.

Harri Stickler was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 at just six months old.

He had previously gone through chemotherapy and received a bone marrow transplant.

But on Wednesday 18 May, his parents posted on Facebook to announce that Harri had died.

They wrote: "With a broken heart, our hero passed away today, he is now pain free and at peace, he was brave, fearless and faced everything with his beautiful smile, go play with with the ra ras, miss you forever our beautiful special boy."

Hundreds of people replied with messages of condolences and support for Harri's family.

A fundraising campaign, called 'Help for Harri', had been launched to try and raise £1 million to get the toddler from Aberdare treatment abroad.

In 2020 Harri was given a special award by Cancer Research UK, in recognition of his bravery.

