Locals have been left shocked and appalled after finding a dead bird that appeared to have been "tortured" on a local riverside bench.

The bird, possibly a crow, is said to have been disembowelled and set alight near to the football ground in Llanrwst, Conwy.

Pictures shared on social media - including some which are too graphic to publish - show the aftermath of the apparent act of animal torture, with scorch marks on the ground and burnt feathers nearby.

The incident is believed to have happened in the evening of Saturday 14 May. It is not known whether the bird was already dead before it was set alight, or whether other animals had inflicted some of the injuries post-mortem.

One resident believes it may be linked to a social media trend involving people committing acts of animal cruelty.

Most are “pranks” that leave animals distressed but some involve extreme violence and even killings.Bryn Jones has no evidence to back up his theory but said he is determined to find those responsible for what he believes was a case of torture.

Urging residents to report their suspicions to the police, he said: “Silence is not an option. This may be your cat next and these people need help.”

According to Mr Jones, multiple pin feathers - which are new developing feathers - were scattered nearby, suggesting it was a newly fledged bird.Reacting to the incident online, people expressed their outrage. One woman said it made her feel “sick to [her] stomach”.

She added: “The people that did this must be brought to justice. There will be DNA on the matches. CCTV in the area. This evil must be stopped.”Another person said: “My god this is awful, how can anybody be so cruel? If they can do that to an innocent little bird, what else are they capable of? Dread to think.”

The incident has yet to be reported to RSPCA Cymru but the animal charity said the allegations were a concern.A spokesperson said: “These are worrying allegations and we’d urge anyone with information to contact our emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

"Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, wild birds are legally protected from being intentionally taken, injured or killed. In some circumstances, wild birds may also be protected under the Animal Welfare Act.”