A man has been charged with the murder of a grandmother who was found dead at her Anglesey home in April this year.

Buddug Ann Jones, from Maes Gwelfor in Rhydwyn, Holyhead, was found in bed with a blunt force head injury last month.

52-year-old Colin John Milburn, also from Rhydwyn, Holyhead, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and has been remanded in custody. He will appear at magistrates' court in Caernarfon on Thursday 19 May.

In a tribute last month, Ms Jones' family said: "Buddug was the best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for. She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone, especially her family who she cherished.

"She has been cruelly taken from us far too early and her sons, her grandchildren and brothers and sisters will all miss her every single day. We can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."

Following her death, North Wales Police launched a murder investigation and were appealing for dashcam footage from the north west of Anglesey on the day Ms Jones' body was discovered.

An inquest opening held on May 17 heard the 48-year-old was found lying in bed on her right-hand side with a head injury on the left-hand side of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47am on April 22.

A post mortem was carried out and a provisional cause of death of severe blunt force trauma to the head was given. The inquest was adjourned to a future date pending further investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...