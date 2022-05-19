Police are to mount patrols in a coastal town experiencing unexplained night-time “explosions”.

In recent weeks, residents in Llanfairfechan, Conwy, have been woken by a series of loud bangs that can be heard for miles around.

Multiple potential causes been suggested for the explosions, which are sometimes accompanied by blinding flashes of light.

Llanfairfechan Town Council is as mystified as everyone else and has urged residents to report their concerns to the police.

CCTV captures the moment of one of the "explosions"

North Wales Police has confirmed the incidents are under investigation. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports from local residents in Llanfairfechan and surrounding areas regarding loud noises in the early hours.

“The matter is currently under investigation and patrols will be carried out in the area. Anyone with information, or anyone who needs to report further occurrences, is requested to contact the control room.”

The bangs appear to occur sporadically but always at the same time of the night, just before 4am.

Suggested causes range from lightning strikes to quarry blasts and railway works. Another theory is fireworks, leaving people to wonder who would discharge large rockets in the early hours of the morning.

The loud bangs have also been heard further afield, including - according to one report - as far away as Colwyn Bay. On Facebook, a resident in Deganwy said he heard multiple bangs earlier this week.

“Sounded like bombs going off,” he wrote. “All (the) dogs (were) barking and birds were flying in panic. It scared me.”

Several video clips of the noises have been shared online, all featuring the loud bang.

Jayne Neal, clerk at Llanfairfechan Town Council, said: “If anyone in the town has concerns for their safety, they should report it to the police in the first instance.

“As a town council, we will work with partner agencies to get to the bottom of what’s going on. At present, it’s a complete mystery. I live in the town and I’m certainly aware that it’s been happening – but I’ve no idea what’s causing it.”