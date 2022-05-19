Woman dies and three others seriously injured in A470 crash

A woman has died and three people have been seriously injured following a car crash in Conwy.

The incident occurred on the A470 between Betws-y-Coed and Dolwyddelan in the afternoon on Thursday 19 May.

North Wales Police received reports of the collision at 4:45pm involving a cream-coloured Renault Captur and a beige coloured Daimler vintage car.

The female passenger of the Daimler, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Daimler and front seat passenger of the Renault were airlifted to hospital in Stoke by the Air Ambulance.

The driver of the Renault was taken to hospital in Stoke by land ambulance. All three have life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed as the preliminary investigation is carried out.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with everyone involved.

“We believe that the Renault was travelling towards the Betws-y-Coed area with the Daimler travelling in the opposite direction towards Dolwyddelan. I am urging anybody who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A470 and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.

“The road remains closed and I’d like to thank the motoring public and local community for their patience and understanding.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit quoting incident number B071845.