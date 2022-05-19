Police have named a woman whose body was found at a home in Waunarlwydd near Swansea on Monday 16 May.

A murder investigation was launched after 45-year-old Kelly Randall was found dead at a property in the village.

A 67-year-old man arrested in connection with Ms Randall’s death has been released on police bail while investigations continue. A 42-year-old man who was also arrested has now been released with no further action.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said that Ms Randall's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help their investigation, to come forward.

A murder investigation has been initially launched but police say the cause of the 45-year-old's death is currently "unexplained".Detective Superintendent Darren George from the force's major crime team said: "A forensic post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, May 18, and the cause of Ms Randall’s death is unexplained at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

"As a result, further tests will now be carried out over the coming weeks."They added: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance over the past few days as the investigation has progressed."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is being urged to contact the police.

