Wrexham has been granted city status following a competition to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The former town, in north Wales, joins seven other winners from across Britain and the overseas territories - including Bangor in Northern Ireland, Stanley in the Falklands, and Colchester in England.

The competition for city status has taken place in each of the last three jubilee years, with previous winners including Newport, which became a city in 2002.

A cabinet office spokesperson said becoming a city can provide a "boost" to local communities as well as opening up new opportunities for people who live there.

Research shows that Perth, which was granted city status in 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, has seen its local economy expand by 12% in the decade since it was granted city status.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "City status is a huge accolade and I congratulate our eight brilliant winners. This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Wrexham is also in the running to be named the UK's City of Culture for 2025, after it was revealed in March that it had made the final four of the competition. The winner is expected to be announced later in May.

The Hollywood stars turned Wrexham FC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. Credit: PA

And in 2021, Wrexham FC made headline news when Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprised fans by taking over the club.

The duo have invested heavily in the club both on and off the field, and it is now just two wins away from a return to the football league, while its women’s team has also had a successful season.