Julian and Valerie talk honeymoon plans and why they fell in love with one another

Proving you are never too old to make it official with the love of your life, 95-year-old Julian Moyle has just tied the knot for the first time in his life.

Julian got married in Cardiff on Thursday 19 May to his soulmate, 84-year-old Valerie Williams.

The pair met 23 years ago but only got engaged a few months ago as Julian finally got down on one knee in February this year.

The ceremony was held in Calvary Baptist Church in Canton, Cardiff, with around 40 of their friends and family in attendance.

The 95-year-old described the celebratory day as "like a new year".

Julian described the day as "marvelous" while Valerie said she "can't believe it".

An opera singer performed at the wedding - a nod to Mr Moyle's former career as a soloist in the Welsh National Opera - and the couple's wedding cake was made by Let Them See Cake, a bakery local to the Cardiff venue.Originally from Australia, Julian emigrated in 1954. He met his now wife - who was born and bred in Cardiff - 23 years ago in the very church that has just celebrated their nuptials. Talking about how happy they were to be getting married after more than two decades in each other's lives, Valerie said, "I can't believe it" while Julian said it was "marvelous".Valerie added that they were most looking forward to "just being together" throughout their married life.

The couple plan on honeymooning in Australia later this year.

"It's going to be a deferred honeymoon to Australia, where I will show Mrs Moyle off," the groom said.

Asked how he felt to finally be leaving bachelorhood behind, Julian joked: "I can't remember any other marriages." He continued: "It's like a new year, isn't it, in a way? So I'm looking very much to your companionship."

Julian proposed to Valerie on 4 February 2022, after meeting his new bride 23 years ago in Cardiff.

And it seems part of the secret to their relationship, is humour.Valerie said: "I make you laugh, don't I? He keeps telling me, she makes me laugh - I don't know why," and Julian added: "You don't know how funny she can be."As for how they would describe each other, Valerie said he's "a fine gentleman", while Julian said: "Simpatico. She's so kind and giving - loving and giving.