Booster Covid vaccines will be offered in the autumn to those aged over 65 and the most vulnerable in Wales, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the decision came following official advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Those eligible for the booster dose include:

Staff and residents at care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

Those aged 65 and over

Adults (aged 16 and above) in a clinical risk group

Over the coming weeks, the JCVI will continue to consider whether it recommends further groups of people should be included in the autumn booster programme.

Ms Morgan said the autumn booster campaign was important as the colder seasons are when the danger from Covid is at its highest.

She said: "As we move beyond the emergency response to the pandemic and live safely with Covid-19, the protection of the most vulnerable people in society will continue to be of primary importance.

"Winter has been the season when the threat from Covid-19 is at its greatest for individuals and for our health and social services.

"The main aim of the autumn programme is to supplement population immunity and protection against severe Covid-19 disease, specifically severe disease and hospitalisation, during the winter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

The Health Minister added her thanks to the NHS staff and everyone else involved in delivering Covid vaccinations.

NHS Wales is already preparing to administer the autumn booster campaign between September and December this year. The current spring booster programme will stop at the end of June.