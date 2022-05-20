The A5 in Gwynedd was shut on Friday afternoon, after police confirmed they had closed the road due to 'concern for a person's safety'.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "At just after 3.10pm this afternoon, North Wales Police received reports regarding a concern for a person's safety on the halfway bridge (A5).

"Officers are currently at the scene with other agencies and the scene is scaling down."

An air ambulance landed at the scene in the area of Halfway Bridge, near Bethesda at approximately 3.55pm.

There were also reports of queuing traffic with congestion stretching to Bethesda High Street and slow traffic on the B4409 through Tregarth.

A spokesperson for Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called this afternoon, Friday 20 May, at approximately 15.14pm to reports of an incident in Halfway Bridge, Bangor.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances to the scene.”

Police confirmed the A5 reopened just before 5pm.