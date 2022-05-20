A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of a grandmother who was found dead in her bed.

The body of 48-year-old Buddug Jones was discovered at a property in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn on April 22.

Colin John Milburn, 52, of Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn was remanded in custody by magistrates at Llandudno on Friday (May 20) and will appear before Mold Crown Court on Monday.

Earlier this week an inquest opening heard Buddug Jones was found lying in her bed with a head injury.

The coroner said a Home Office pathologist had given a provisional cause of death as severe blunt force trauma to the head.

In a tribute issued at the time of her death, Buddug Jones' family said: “Buddug was the best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for. She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished."