Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg have announced the birth of their second child together. Credit: PA

Hollywood star Michael Sheen says he has become a father again.

In a Twitter post, Sheen announced his Swedish partner Anna Lundberg, 28, had given birth to his third child.The actor, from Port Talbot, shared a picture of his baby's hand holding his finger.

He captioned the Tweet: "And just like that….there was another monkey jumping on the bed."

Sheen said the baby, whose name has not been revealed, was born on Thursday and added emojis of a Welsh and Swedish flag.Sheen also has a daughter, Lily, with former partner Kate Beckinsale and another daughter, Lyra, with actress Anna who was born in 2019.

He previously dated fellow Hollywood stars Rachel McAdams and Sarah Silverman.

