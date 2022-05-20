Three people have been arrested following a fire which badly damaged Colwyn Bay Cricket Club.The blaze broke out during the early hours of Friday (May 20) on Penrhos Avenue, Rhos on Sea, where the club is based.The fire service and police were in attendance, with forensic officers pictured at the scene later on Friday morning.

The fire service said the cause of the fire could not yet be confirmed.

Three people have been arrested following the fire.

A police spokeswoman said: "At just after 00.15am this morning, North Wales Police received reports of a fire at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club. Officers attended the scene along with crew members from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service. Early investigations have led to the arrest of three people and a joint investigation with the fire service has commenced."

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a fire at the Colwyn Bay cricket club on Penrhyn Avenue in Rhos on Sea at 00:17am on Friday Morning.“We sent four appliances to the scene which resulted in two being from Colwyn Bay and two from Llandudno stations. The cause of the fire can not be confirmed until investigations take place later this morning.”

Anybody with information on the fire is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the force's LiveChat facility.