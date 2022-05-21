A council has said it will remove an erroneous bi-lingual sign that tells drivers to turn right in Welsh but left in English.

The sign, located on the A550 in Hope in Flintshire, gives different directions for overweight vehicles in each language.

The English half of the sign tells drivers to turn left, whereas the Welsh half correctly says they should turn right onto Fagl Lane and then Mold Road.

Translation errors often tend to be in the Welsh half of road signs, due to the fact the English portion of the signs are written first and then written back in Welsh using a crude translation tool.

Although this time it is the Welsh part of the sign that is correct with English-speaking lorry drivers being sent down the wrong way.The sign could have caused problems as there are a number of bridges that go over the roads in the area.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Council said that its Streetscene department has been notified and the sign will be removed and replaced as soon as possible.

The incorrect information will be blanked out on the sign face while it is amended.