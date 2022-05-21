Play Brightcove video

This is the first chance Welsh Conservatives have had to get together in more than two years and they have a lot to talk about.They lost a lot of council seats in the recent council elections and lost control of the one council they had run."All we heard on the doorstep was Westminster. And that's not fair," says Lyn Hudson, a former Conservative Councillor.

"Because I'm not Westminster. I do local stuff. And as I said to my residents, I've said 'but I do potholes, the parking, all the waste issues; I do that sort of thing.

"I do local work. I don't do Westminster's work."By Westminster she means criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was visiting a local business before speaking to the conference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a local business before speaking to the party conference in Newtown

There are some Tories who think the party here in Wales should emphasise its difference more."I think it's happening gradually. I think that is what's happening," Glyn Davies, chairman of the Welsh Conservatives told me.

"And that process may continue, but I've always been in favour of developing the Welsh Conservative Party.

"I think that's important to us. It's important to the Union.

"If Wales are going to support the union, if at the same time they don't think it's any way damaging to the process of devolution or the standing of the Senedd.

"I think as long as it isn't seen as being negative towards those issues. I think that Wales is still very supportive of the Union"But there are just as many others who I've spoken to here this weekend who don't want to see any further difference or distance between the party in Wales and the party in the rest of the UK.Welsh Conservatives have different views on changing.

Some want to undo devolution altogether, others want to embrace it. That argument hasn't been resolved this weekend, but then the party has other things on its mind.