Excitement as Wrexham aim to win FA Trophy ahead of promotion push

Thousands of Wrexham fans have descended on London's Wembley Stadium for the club's FA Trophy final clash against Bromley.

Phil Parkinson's side begin a potentially season-defining week, as they look to secure a piece of silverware before their National League Play Off Semi-Final next Saturday.

The club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - who are in attendance at Wembley - posted a good luck message on social media ahead of the big final.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ryan Reynolds said the club had taken him on quite the journey.

"You boys have given me one of the craziest years of my entire life," Reynolds said.

Rob McElhenney said: "Thank you for an incredible season, we are so proud of you."