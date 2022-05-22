Man given just 12 months to live two years ago takes on the Cardiff Bay run

A terminally ill man given 12 months to live two years ago is taking on the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run today (Sunday 22).

John Rees, 62, from Porthcawl, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020.

He had to give up running - an activity he thoroughly enjoyed - in September that year after going through various stages of chemotherapy.

Before that he had been physically very fit, competing in long-distance challenges including an IRONMAN triathlon on his 58th birthday.

John has been treated at the Velindre specialist cancer centre, which has helped halt the growth of his cancer and make him feel stronger. He has now managed to return to a level of fitness that will enable him to take part in Sunday's run.

John is doing the run to help raise funds for the hospice and will be joined by members of his family including his son Conor, wife Sarah and brother-in-law Phil, who will run alongside him.

Over 5,000 runners, junior race participants and spectators are expected to descend on Cardiff for the event Credit: PA Images

Conor said: "It really is fantastic to be running this race with Dad, the man is an enigma, and his mental strength and positive outlook on life and throughout this is awe inspiring.

"Additionally, I don't think we would be doing this together today without the support of Velindre, the treatment and care they provide not only to Dad but all individuals, really is second to none.

"We can't thank them enough."

The Velindre Cancer Centre is a charity that provides specialist cancer services to 1.5 million people in south east Wales and beyond, helping to ensure the best possible support is offered to patients, their families and carers dealing with cancer.

Velindre are the lead charity partner of the Cardiff Bay Run for the second year running, and hundreds will be running to raise money for the Hospital of Hope on Sunday, including past and current patients.

