Thousands turn out for the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run

Thousands of runners descended on Cardiff on Sunday (May 22) to take part in the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run, which was celebrating its fifth birthday.

The popular 10K race returned to its usual spring date after being held in the Autumn of last year, with around 5,000 runners and spectators in attendance.

The next generation of Wales' elite athletes kicked off the day with the Future Challengers one mile race before the youngest runners took some of their first steps at a major running event in the 2K Family Fun Run and Toddler Dash.

The sun was shining for the main event, which forms part of the Healthspan Wales 10K Series, as defending champion Omar Ahmed and multiple Welsh champion Dewi Griffiths faced off in the men's race.

Omar Ahmed retained his crown with a time of 29:10 Credit: Run 4 Wales

Swansea Harrier Griffiths stuck with Ahmed through 5K as the pair hit the halfway mark in just 14 minutes and 28 seconds, but it was Birchfield Harrier Ahmed who pulled away to retain his crown in a time of 29:10.

Griffiths was 20 seconds back in second place, ahead of Newport's Abed Teweldebrhan in third (30:18).

"I really enjoyed it out there," Ahmed said after defending his title.

"I was fast through five kilometres and then I just pulled away, it's a great course.

"I was keeping track of my time and made sure I had enough in the tank for a sprint finish at the end.

"The fans were so nice, I have never seen people like this, they are beautiful people and I have to say thank you."

Olivia Tsim earned a gun-to-tape victory in the women's race Credit: Run 4 Wales

Olivia Tsim, who was proposed to on the Cardiff Half Marathon finish line five years ago, earned a gun-to-tape victory in the women’s race.

The Pontypridd Roadent said yes that day in 2017 after only taking up running to complete the race.

Five years on, she stormed to a commanding victory in 35:15, a full minute and 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Swansea Harrier Rachel Davies was second (36:27) and Donna Morris (36:50) from Builth & District was third.

"It was hotter than I expected and I didn’t really adjust my pace to take that into account," said the new female champion.

"But you have to give it your all and I certainly did that today."The Cardiff Half in 2017 was the race that got me into running, through lockdown there was nothing else to do so we carried on, and here we are now!"The support was great, I lived in Cardiff Bay for five years so I know this place like the back of my hand and it was nice to race somewhere I still call home."Serial winner Richie Powell won the wheelchair race in 30:10.

Lead Charity partner Velindre turned the Bay green with a fundraising team of ‘All Stars’, made up of past and current patients, as well as those who have supported family members through treatment.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman said: "The Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run has become a firm favourite on the running calendar since its inception five years ago, and we've once again been treated to stunning conditions across this iconic course."We've kicked off the Healthspan Wales 10K Series in style, and we're looking forward to welcoming thousands more runners at the Healthspan Porthcawl 10K, ABP Barry Island 10K, ABP Newport Wales 10K as well as those taking part in the R4W Virtual 10K."