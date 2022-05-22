Wembley heartache for Wrexham as attention turns to push for promotion

Wrexham missed out on the chance at a piece of silverware ahead of their huge promotion-chasing play-off next weekend, as they lost to Bromley in the FA Trophy final.

Despite creating several chances, Phil Parkinson's side lost by a single goal after Bromley's Michael Cheek put his side in front just after the hour mark.

Manager Phil Parkinson had said in the lead up to the match that promotion was always the biggest prize of all this season, although he and Dragons fans would still have wanted to win a trophy after their impressive cup run.

The club's Hollywood owners were in attendance as Wrexham missed out on the chance to win the FA Trophy Credit: PA Images

The first half saw chances to score for both sides, with Wrexham creating a great opportunity to go in front after 13 minutes. Midfielder Jordan Davies' shot, however, was straight at the goalkeeper.

Wrexham were later perhaps lucky to escape the referee's attention for a firm challenge inside their penalty area. Bromley protests were not enough to sway the man with the whistle.

Both sides went in to their dressing rooms at the end of the first half with the game goalless.

The first half ended level after both teams created chances to open the scoring Credit: PA Images

On the hour mark it was Wrexham's cult hero Paul Mullin who had fans cheering. His shot had the net rippling, much to the applause of many Dragons fans inside the ground, but his effort had in fact hit the side netting.

Shortly after it was Bromley who found the right side of the net.

Michael Cheek slotted past Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble from close range before wheeling away to celebrate with the Bromley faithful.

Wrexham huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through to level the scoring.

A last-gasp Wrexham goal in the dying seconds of injury time - all seven minutes of them - was chalked off for offside.

Attention for the Dragons will now turn to next weekend's huge game, as they continue their quest for promotion to the Football League for the first time since 2008.

