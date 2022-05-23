Play Brightcove video

'I'm sorry, I'm sorry mummy, I couldn't stay there... why does noone like me?'

A boy who lost his finger while "fleeing school bullies" was left in "utter agony", his mother has said.

Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at his school in Abertillery, south Wales on Tuesday.

His mother, Shantal Bailey, said her son tried to escape but got his right-hand ring finger caught while climbing a fence, and it later had to be amputated.

In an interview with the Press Association, Ms Bailey said: "He sat there in utter agony with this gas and air, and occasionally calpol... but he sat there in agony.

Raheem Bailey's mother said her son was in "utter agony" Credit: Media Wales

"And the whole time telling me 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry mummy, I couldn't stay there... why does noone like me?"

"These are the things that my child, while being in pain, is constantly having to ask me."

Ms Bailey said Raheem has faced “racial and physical abuse” since he started secondary school at Abertillery Learning Community in south Wales in September.

The school trust announced it was closing all its campuses on Monday (May 23) on "health and safety grounds" following the incident.

In a statement, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: "Abertillery Learning Community is working with Gwent Police in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault on the secondary campus.

Raheem's finger had to be amputated following the incident. Credit: Media Wales

"All campuses at Abertillery Learning Community will be closed tomorrow (May 23) on health and safety grounds.

"Learners will access blended learning for Monday, 23rd May. The safety and well-being of learners and staff remains of paramount importance to the Learning Community and the Local Authority at all times."

The family have received a flood of support since Ms Bailey described her son’s plight in a GoFundMe page set up last week to support his recovery, which hit more than £85,000 in donations by Sunday.

Anthony Joshua, Jadon Sancho and footballer Ashley Williams have also sent private messages of support through Ms Bailey’s Instagram.

Ms Bailey said the outpouring of support had "really put a smile" on her son's face.

"It's making him pick his head up, and also just people saying to him how strong he is", she said.

"There is mean people, but there's also a lot of nice people."