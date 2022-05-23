A large fire has broken out on the high street in Monmouth, with multiple fire engines at the scene.

Pictures shared by eye witnesses on social media show plumes of smoke on Monnow Street, in the town centre.

Eyewitnesses say the fire started at around 9am on Monday (May 22).

One onlooker said: "The smoke went really black and then yellow. Now there are flames coming above the buildings."Gwent Police is urging people to avoid the area. A spokesperson said on Twitter: "Emergency services are dealing with a fire on Monnow St in Monmouth. "The road is currently closed - please avoid the area and use an alternate route."