Five children and a bus driver have been taken to hospital after a crash in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the collision, involving a school bus and a number of young pedestrians, took place on School Lane, just off Neuadd Lane, in Llanfair Caereinion on Monday May 23.

The male driver of the bus and five children have been taken to hospital, police said. There were no passengers on the bus. The road is closed with diversions in place and Dyfed-Powys police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.