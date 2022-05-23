A 62-year-old man has died after being bitten by a dog in Wrexham.

North Wales Police were called to an address on Hold Road, Wrexham at 11.44am on Monday May 23.

The Welsh Ambulance Service reported that a 62-year-old male was in cardiac arrest after being bitten by a dog at the property.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and North Wales Police are continuing with their investigations.

The dog was securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene.

Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by trained dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Family members have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.