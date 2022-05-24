The owner of the dog who killed a man in Wrexham has said it was not an "attack" and that her dog "plays too rough".

Chanel Nicole Fong, owner of the canine, was with her father-in-law, Keven Jones, when he died at her home on Holt Road on Monday 23 May.

The 62-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest after being bitten and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a public Facebook post, Ms Fong described the incident as "the worst day of her life", explaining that she had asked her father-in-law to look after her dogs as she would be out for parts of the day.

"I have had to watch two men who I love so much take their last breath."

She added that Mr Jones was the only other person who could handle her dogs, aside from her husband Josh who was in London at the time of the incident.

As she was getting ready to leave the house at around 11.20am, Ms Fong said she heard Mr Jones in the kitchen telling Cookie-Doe, the dog that bit him, to get off him.

She went into the room and told the dog to get down and, according to Ms Fong, it did.

Ms Fong explained: "Today has been the worst day of my life. I have had to watch two men who I love so much take their last breath. I can’t shake the feeling of Keven's blood off my hands and all I can hear in my head is Cookie's cries.

"Cookie did not attack Keven, he’s a big boy and plays too rough. Please respect Josh and his family, myself and my family at this absolutely heart breaking time.

"Cookie was euthanised in the back garden by a trained vet and the other dogs were checked over by the dog handling team, our special girl fire was taken as she has an athletic build however the rest they were happy with and they are all tucked up in bed."

Ms Fong said she noticed blood coming from her father-in-law's leg and used the dog blanket to put pressure on the wound. She said she then carried Mr Jones to the sofa and called an ambulance.

Ms Fong added how her father-in-law grabbed her shoulder to tell her he was dying.

Paramedics spent 45 minutes trying to save Mr Jones' life, but he died at the scene.

Ms Fong wrote: "I want to thank North Wales Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance, North Wales Police and their special dog handling team. But after working on Keven for 45 minutes, he didn't take another breath."

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "An investigation into this incident remains ongoing and officers are liaising with the family of the deceased."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson yesterday explained: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency in the Holt Road area of Wrexham. We sent three emergency ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene."