Wales have called up uncapped duo Wes Burns and Oli Denham for their upcoming World Cup qualification play off and Nations League matches.

The call ups follow the news that Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead, who was also in line for a first senior appearance, has been forced to withdraw from Rob Page’s squad due to injury.

Ipswich full-back Burns has scored six goals in 18 caps for Wales under-21s and was among twenty-nine players called up to the Wales training squad ahead of Euro 2016.

Cardiff centre-back Denham began his career as a youth player with Manchester United before signing for Cardiff City in September 2020.

He was selected for the Wales under-21 squad for Euro 2023 qualifying matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria in March.

Page named a 27-man squad on May 19 for the upcoming Nations League fixtures and the World Cup play-off final on June 5.

Wales will start a packed schedule by travelling to Poland for Nations League action on June 1, before heading back to Cardiff for the World Cup showdown against Scotland or Ukraine.

Wales squad in full: Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Sheff Utd), Chris Gunter (Unattached), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Oli Denham (Cardiff) Connor Roberts (Burnley), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Wes Burns (Ipswich), Ethan Ampadu (Venezia/Chelsea), Joe Allen (Stoke), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Matt Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United/Manchester United), Aaron Ramsey (Rangers/Juventus), Johnny Williams (Swindon), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Leeds), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff), Rabbi Matondo (Cercle Brugge/Schalke)