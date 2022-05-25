Full list of the Blue Flag beaches in Wales for 2022
A number of beaches and marinas across Wales have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status.
A Blue Flag is the world's most recognised eco-label. In order to qualify, a series of environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.
A total of 25 Blue Flags were handed out in Wales this year, which included 22 beaches and three marinas.
The full list of beaches in Wales awarded Blue Flag status in 2022:
Bridgend
Rest Bay
Trecco Bay
Porthcawl Marina
Carmarthenshire
Cefn Sidan
Ceredigion
Aberystwyth South
Borth
Llangrannog
Tresaith
Denbighshire
Prestatyn
Pembrokeshire
Amroth
Newgale
Saundersfoot
Dale
Whitesands
Coppet Hall
Tenby South
Tenby Castle
Poppit Sands
Broadhaven North
Swansea
Caswell Bay
Langland Bay
Port Eynon
Swansea Marina
Vale of Glamorgan
Penarth Marina
Southerndown
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said: "Wales is known around the world for its incredible coastlines and this recognition means they remain on the map for even more people to discover.
"Over the last two years especially, we have all come to realise the importance of getting outdoors and enjoying what Wales has to offer. Our beaches and marinas offer up some of the best bathing waters in Europe. They are there for us to enjoy but also for us to protect.
"In the face of the climate and nature emergencies, it is now on all of our shoulders to protect our stunning Welsh coast, ensuring we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come."
Lesley Jones, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: "We are lucky to have some of the world's best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.
"We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you."