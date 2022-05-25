A number of beaches and marinas across Wales have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status.

A Blue Flag is the world's most recognised eco-label. In order to qualify, a series of environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

A total of 25 Blue Flags were handed out in Wales this year, which included 22 beaches and three marinas.

Rest Bay, Bridgend Credit: PA

The full list of beaches in Wales awarded Blue Flag status in 2022:

Bridgend

Rest Bay

Trecco Bay

Porthcawl Marina

Carmarthenshire

Cefn Sidan

Ceredigion

Aberystwyth South

Borth

Llangrannog

Tresaith

Newgale, Pembrokshire Credit: PA

Denbighshire

Prestatyn

Pembrokeshire

Amroth

Newgale

Saundersfoot

Dale

Whitesands

Coppet Hall

Tenby South, Pembrokshire Credit: PA

Tenby South

Tenby Castle

Poppit Sands

Broadhaven North

Swansea

Caswell Bay

Langland Bay

Port Eynon

Swansea Marina

Langland Bay, Swansea Credit: PA

Vale of Glamorgan

Penarth Marina

Southerndown

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said: "Wales is known around the world for its incredible coastlines and this recognition means they remain on the map for even more people to discover.

"Over the last two years especially, we have all come to realise the importance of getting outdoors and enjoying what Wales has to offer. Our beaches and marinas offer up some of the best bathing waters in Europe. They are there for us to enjoy but also for us to protect.

"In the face of the climate and nature emergencies, it is now on all of our shoulders to protect our stunning Welsh coast, ensuring we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come."

Lesley Jones, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: "We are lucky to have some of the world's best beaches and marinas on our doorstep. The success is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches and keep our coast clean and safe.

"We hope that everyone visiting our stunning coastline will enjoy and cherish our beaches responsibly. Please make sure you make memories, not mess and take your litter home with you."