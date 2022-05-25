A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tawe in Swansea, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Morriston at 4:59pm on Tuesday (May 24), following a report that the boy had "got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river."

A police spokesperson said the boy's body was found in the river at around 6pm following an extensive search.

DC Kristian Burt, from South Wales Police, said: “At 4.59pm yesterday, Tuesday 24th May, a report was received that children had been swimming in the River Tawe, Morriston, Swansea. A 13 year old boy had got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river.

“An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

“The boy’s body was located in the river near the Swansea Enterprise Park at around 6pm and was unable to be resuscitated despite the efforts of the emergency services.

“His family have been informed and are being supported at this time.

“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”