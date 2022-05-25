Play Brightcove video

Bushra Ali was told she would never achieve her dream to get into law school. No one from her family had been to university before and she didn't know any lawyers - but Bushra was determined to follow her dream.

"I was told to think about studying Home Economics," she said.

"But I got my A Levels - really good results - and I wanted to go to law school more than ever."

At the time, Bushra's local university, Wrexham Glyndwr, didn't offer law, so she left her home town to study.

Bushra qualified as a barrister and a solicitor and now runs her own legal firm specialising in Immigration law and Human Rights.

Despite running a busy professional practice, Bushra is passionate about being a role model for other young Muslim women from working class backgrounds.

"When I went to law school, no one looked like me or sounded like me," she said.

"I want to change that and show other young Muslim women that with determination and hard work things can change."

Bushra now runs mentoring sessions in school and colleges building the confidence of other legal hopefuls. She says people can't be what they can't see, so it is very important to her to make a difference for the next generation of lawyers.

Her work driving forward the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion agenda has just won her a Director the Year award at the Institute of Directors Wales. Bushra says this award is special because it is her first award and one she will always remember.

With a new office opening in Wrexham, Bushra is trailblazing to make sure other young, working class Muslim women get the opportunities they want and deserve.