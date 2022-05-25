A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was found unresponsive at a house in Newport.

Police and paramedics were called to Leach Road in Bettws just before 2pm on Tuesday (24 May), where it was confirmed that a 79-year-old woman had died.

An investigation is underway and a 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the man is in custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.

The woman's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.