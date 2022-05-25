Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus crash injured four children and the driver.

The collision occurred in the afternoon on Monday 23 May on School Lane, just off Neuadd Lane, in the town of Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.

Pictures from the scene showed the bus mounting the kerb and crashing into a metal fence.

Three children were air lifted to hospital, while the male driver and a fourth child were driven to hospital by ambulance. There were no passengers in the bus.

Sergeant Robert Hamer, from Dyfed-Powys Police, explained: “The incident happened as school was finishing for the day and there were a lot of people picking up children at the time.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and we are now asking that anyone else who was in the vicinity of the primary and secondary schools on Neuadd Lane, and may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

“We would especially appeal to anyone who was parked in the area, and may have dash-cam recordings of the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to make contact referencing DP-20220523-232.