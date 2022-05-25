Tributes have been paid to a "sweet boy" who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Tawe, Swansea.

The body of Kane Edwards, aged 13, was discovered in the river near Swansea Enterprise Park at around 6pm on Tuesday (May 24) following an extensive search.

Emergency services had been called to the scene earlier that afternoon following a report that the schoolboy had "got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river."

Martin Franklin, a headteacher at Morriston Comprehensive School where Kane was a pupil, said: "Our whole school community is devastated by the news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of our pupil at this very difficult time.

The schoolboy's body was recovered from the River Tawe, Morriston on Tuesday (May 24). Credit: Google Maps

"Students and staff are being offered support and we’d ask that the privacy of the school community and the pupil’s friends and family be respected."

Parents and school friends have also paid tribute to Kane.

One mum said: "Kane was such a sweet boy. It is so heartbreaking."

Another mum said: "RIP Kane you are going to be truly missed by everyone. Thinking of all his family."

South Wales Police says an investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Kristian Burt, from South Wales Police, said: " “At 4.59pm yesterday, Tuesday 24th May, a report was received that children had been swimming in the River Tawe, Morriston, Swansea. A 13 year old boy had got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river.

“An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

“The boy’s body was located in the river near the Swansea Enterprise Park at around 6pm and was unable to be resuscitated despite the efforts of the emergency services.

“His family have been informed and are being supported at this time.

“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”