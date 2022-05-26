A thief stole a man's car while he was waiting at traffic lights during morning rush hour in Cardiff.

The unknown man got into the driver's silver Mitsubishi Outlander through the passenger door as he was driving on Western Avenue near Insole Grove East in Llandaff at about 7.50am on Monday, May 23.

He ordered the commuter, 49, to drive to Ely Road where he ordered him get out of the vehicle.

The suspect drove off with the car and also stole the victim's mobile phone.

The car was later found abandoned in Radyr Court Road, with the phone was nearby, but a bank card was missing.

Police said no money had been stolen.

South Wales Police is investigating the incident and said that both the car and the phone have been seized for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Gregory Burns said: "These kinds of incidents are extremely rare and extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out to track the movements of the car and identify the suspect."