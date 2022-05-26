The family of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead at a property in Newport have described her as a "beautiful mum, nan and sister."

Mari O'Flynn was found unresponsive at a property on Leach Road, Bettws at around 1.55pm on Tuesday (May 24).

Police and paramedics attended the scene and subsequently confirmed she had died.

Officers launched a murder investigation and arrested a 51-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of murder, who remains in police custody.

In a statement, Mari O'Flynn's family said they are "completely devastated" by her death.

“Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady," the statement reads.

'The hole she has left will never be filled'

“She had so much to look forward to and was returning to Greece in 2 weeks’ time where she spent 10 years of her life living with our dad.

“We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

Gwent Police says it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).