Wales matches to stay on free-to-air on S4C until 2024

Wales men's football matches will continue to be shown on free-to-air in the Welsh language, despite fears all games would go behind a paywall.

S4C has secured exclusive UK free-to-air broadcast rights to show the team’s matches from 2022 to 2024.

Following an agreement with UEFA, Wales supporters can watch the team’s upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign and the European Qualifiers campaign for Euro 2024 live on Sgorio Rhyngwladol.

In April, it was announced that Nordic-based streaming service Viaplay had won exclusive rights to show Wales matches in a significant shake-up of live international football.

At the time, Viaplay said it planned to offer Welsh language coverage, sparking fears S4C would no lomger be able to broadcast matches.

However, the new agreement will cover Wales matches over two years, starting on Wednesday, June 1 with the Nations League game away against Poland.

Sgorio Rhyngwladol host, Dylan Ebenezer, said: "Naturally, we are delighted that Sgorio will continue to follow the national team and bring the passion of the red wall to living rooms, football clubs and pubs across the nation.

"This is such an exciting time to be a Wales supporter. We have a talented, confident young team being led by greats like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and the future looks bright. We can’t wait to get behind the team once again."

S4C chief executive, Sian Doyle, said: "We are thrilled that S4C will be the exclusive free-to-air home of the Wales men’s national football team, and we believe that this is fantastic news for Welsh football supporters and the Welsh language.

"This is a golden age for the Welsh national team and for the continued growth and development of the game it is key that supporters can enjoy their matches on free-to-air television."

Wales' international fixtures, June 2022:Wednesday, June 1 | Poland v Wales UEFA Nations League Sunday, June 5 | Wales v Scotland or Ukraine FIFA World Cup Play-off FinalWednesday, June 8 | Wales v Netherlands UEFA Nations LeagueSaturday, June 11 | Wales v Belgium UEFA Nations LeagueTuesday, June 14 | Netherlands v Wales UEFA Nations League