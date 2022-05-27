An 11-year-old Ed Sheeran fan had the surprise of her life when she was gifted the superstar's top at the end of his gig in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Thursday.

Kacey Parry said she was "absolutely buzzing" when she was handed over the Welsh Rugby Union top by the singer's bodyguard.

Her mother, Rhian Jones, said they will be framing the top and hope to contact Ed Sheeran and his team to try and get an autograph to go with it.

Explaining how her daughter got the shirt, she said: "We were stood by the fence and we had a bit of trouble from other girls who pushed Kacey into the bar.

"Security saw it and everything, and she got a bit upset."

Sheeran had closed the show wearing the rugby top, and at the end of the concert, a security guard approached them.

"I thought, 'Oh God, what's going on?'" Rhian continued.

"Then Kevin came behind him and gave the top to my daughter. He said, 'Keep that safe, it's off Ed Sheeran.'

"We were like: 'What the hell'. Everyone around us was like: 'Oh my God, look how lucky she is.'"

Though Rhian is unsure whether Sheeran intended for his security to hand over his top specifically to her daughter, she said it's an experience both of them will remember for the rest of their lives.

"Kacey was absolutely ecstatic. It was absolutely amazing," she said, adding that it was also her daughter's first ever concert.