Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was robbed and assaulted on the coastal path in Llanelli.

Officers said the assault, which left the victim with minor injuries, took place at around 4pm on Tuesday (May 24), near the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust site in Penclacwydd Uchaf.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The suspect is described as a white male, aged 20 to 25, of slim build, 5ft 6ins tall, drawn in the face with a flat nose, short black hair and was wearing a dark blue hooded top and dark grey jogging bottoms."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20220524-251.