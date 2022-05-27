There are long tailbacks along the M4 ahead of the second Ed Sheeran gig in Cardiff.

Queues are extending for 14 miles westbound and five miles eastbound from Cardiff Gate.

Traffic is backing up through Newport and onto the Severn Bridge with traffic cameras showing heavy congestion.

The cause has been put down to people making their way to Cardiff for Ed Sheeran's second of three gigs at the Principality Stadium.

Travel time westbound to clear the queues is currently estimated at 1 hour 10 minutes by traffic monitoring service Inrix.

People are being advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys.