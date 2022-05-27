Police have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses following the death of a 79-year-old grandmother in Newport.

Gwent Police was called to an address in Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday (May 24) after a woman was found dead inside the property.

She was later named as Mari O’Flynn, of Newport.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and subsequently confirmed she had died.

Officers launched a murder investigation and arrested a 51-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of murder, who remains in police custody.

The force is now appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and contact them directly.

Detective Chief Superintendent Leanne Brustad, the senior investigation officer, said:

“As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.

“Please do not be alarmed and if you have any concerns, and please do stop and talk to us.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from Parc y Brain Road and Groes Road, or if you were in either of those roads between 6am and 10am – as well as the Bettws area – on Tuesday 24 May, we want to hear from you.”

'The hole she has left will never be filled'

In a statement, Mari O'Flynn's family said they are "completely devastated" by her death.

“Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady," the statement reads.

“She had so much to look forward to and was returning to Greece in 2 weeks’ time where she spent 10 years of her life living with our dad.

“We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting reference number 2200173266.