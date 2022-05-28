Appeal launched for family who 'lost everything' in house fire

An appeal has been launched to help a family who "lost everything" in a devastating house fire.

Their home was gutted by flames on Wednesday 25 May after a fire, which was caused by a washer/dryer machine, broke out.

Three fire engines and an ambulance attended the incident.

A man who lives at the property was taken to hospital following the blaze on Marl Drive, Llandudno Junction.

An online fundraiser was started by newly elected local councillor, Mandy Hawkins. She knows the family who live at the home and explained why any support would be greatly welcomed.

It is believed the fire was caused by a washer/dryer machine at the property. Credit: North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

She said although the family are insured, they have immediately lost everything and she wants to help the family "in anyway possible".

Cllr Hawkins said: "No clothes, the lot has gone as the fire and smoke damage went through the whole house and the fire brigade even stated that nothing could be salvaged."So I'm please asking if any one could spare anything at all to help out the family it would be really appreciated. Any spare clothes for girl's - the kids are aged 9, 6 & 4 - but they fit into clothes for age 13/14, 7-8 & 6-7.

"[The mother] is size 18/20 and her husband is XXL.

"Over the next few weeks, a lot of support is going to be needed - both emotionally and financially."