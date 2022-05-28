Police have charged a man with the murder of a 79-year-old woman from Newport.

The body of Mari O'Flynn was found at an address on Leach Road in Bettws, just before 2pm on Tuesday 24 May.

A 51-year-old man from the Newport area is accused of her murder and has been taken into police custody. He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday 28 May.

Following the death of Mrs O'Flynn, her family paid tribute to her. In an emotional statement they described her as "beautiful", "strong" and "independent".

They also said they are "completely devastated" and that "she will be dearly missed by everyone".

The statement adds: “The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly."