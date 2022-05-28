A pedestrian and a bus have been involved in a serious collision in Cardiff city centre.

The crash happened on Saturday 28 May.

South Wales Police said Dumfries Place is now closed after its junction with Queen Street following the incident.

Officers are redirecting traffic and asking motorists to take an alternative route, as the closure is set to be in place for some time.

Traffic is queuing on the A 4161 Newport Road into town due to the incident.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it is currently unable to comment as the incident is ongoing.

This article will be updated when more information is available.