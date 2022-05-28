Wrexham fans were faced with heartbreak at the Racecourse Ground after a last-minute loss to Grimsby Town in their semi-final play-off on Saturday (28 May).

It means the Dragons miss out on promotion and remain in the National League next season.

It comes after a disappointing FA Trophy final loss to Bromley last Sunday.

The nail-biting play-off game had everyone guessing which side would be victorious as a four all deadlock took play into extra time.

But it was in some of the final minutes of that extra time that Grimsby took the lead, with a goal headed in from Luke Waterfall - his 2nd goal of the game.

Wrexham co-owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in the crowd at the Racecourse hoping to celebrate their team getting one step closer to League Two.

Things began in a more positive way for the Welsh-side, with them claiming the first goal of the game as Paul Mullin converted a penalty.

The scoreboard was quickly evened out by Grimsby who followed up with a goal just two minutes later.

The rest of the first half may have been goalless but saw four yellow cards handed out, three to Grimsby players and then one for Ben Tozer in injury time.

Back after the break, a refreshed Grimsby took the lead.

Wrexham hit back and found the back of the net in the 63rd and 65th minutes, turning the game on its head and putting them in front at 3-2.

But with neither side giving up, Ryan Taylor quickly drew Grimsby level again.

And that seemed to be the theme of the game, as soon as one team drew ahead, the other was close behind.

Grimsby celebrated after Luke Waterfall scored his second goal of the game, giving the side a 5-4 win. Credit: PA Images

The two sides entered extra time at a four all draw.

Fans were on the edge of their seats but ultimately it was a goal from Waterfall in the 119th minute that took play-off semi-final victory out of the hands of Wrexham and had Grimsby celebrating.

It means Grimsby move to the play-off final next week, where they will face either Solihull Moors or Chesterfield to decide who will secure a spot in League Two.

This is the sixth time Wrexham have reached the play-off stage but not managed to secure promotion.