The hit ITV dating show returns for its eighth series on Monday, 6th June on ITV2.

With just one week to go, the show's producers are set to reveal the identity of each of the new contestants.

Here's the full list of romantic hopefuls heading to the Mallorcan villa, which we will update throughout the day as new names drop.

Paige Thorne, 24, Paramedic from Swansea

Paige Thorne. Credit: ITV

Why Love Island and why now?

In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

What do you think you’re going to bring to the Villa?

Just positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after. If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed - I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.

Why would you say you’re single at the moment?

I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, “Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me.” Then I was like, “Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.” I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.

Dami Hope, 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

Dami Hope. Credit: ITV

Why Love Island and why now?

This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.

What do you think you’re going to bring to the Villa?

Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause

trouble - but it happens!

Why do you think you’re a catch?

When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.

Indiyah Polack, 23, Hotel Waitress from London

Indiyah Polack. Credit: ITV

Why Love Island and why now?

I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly. I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.

What do you think you are going to bring to the Villa?

I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.

How would you sum up your dating history?

Random. Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.

Liam Llewellyn, 22, Masters Student, from Newport, south Wales

Liam Llewelyn. Credit: ITV

Why Love Island and why now?

I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together. I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.

How would your friends and family describe you?

If you ask my mum, probably a little s**t. No, I’m a good kid, she knows that. They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.

If you’ve got one chance to impress someone what would you do?

Pay them a compliment! The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, “You’re mint.” I’m like, “Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.” Or I’ll say something like, “You’ve got nice feet” or something.

