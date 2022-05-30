Skip to content

Police appeal after man, 41, dies in crash on A479 in Powys

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash on the A479 near to the village of Tretower, Powys.

The collision, which involved a Ducati motorcycle and a blue Mercedes Vito van, was reported at around 8.40am on Saturday (May 28).

The 41-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle, died as a result of his injuries. There were no other reported casualties.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference number DP-20220528-093.