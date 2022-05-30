Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash on the A479 near to the village of Tretower, Powys.

The collision, which involved a Ducati motorcycle and a blue Mercedes Vito van, was reported at around 8.40am on Saturday (May 28).

The 41-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle, died as a result of his injuries. There were no other reported casualties.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference number DP-20220528-093.