Wallpaper that heats homes is among a number of new projects being trialled to tackle climate change and the cost of living crisis.

The graphene heat system, which looks and feels like traditional wallpaper, can be plugged into a domestic socket and is packaged with solar panels and a smart battery, meaning it cuts emissions while lowering fuel costs.

Installed on walls, ceilings or under floors, the technology is invisible to residents and can heat individual rooms more quickly than standard heating systems.

The system, which uses a combination of far infrared and convection heat, takes two to three days to install and is described as more cost-effective than a heat pump.

Julie James MS visits a social housing estate in Tredegar where the new technology is being trialled. Credit: Welsh Government

The wallpaper is among a number of new projects being trialled at a housing association in Tredegar in association with the Welsh Government.

Though not currently available to purchase for individual homes, the Welsh Government hopes it could be made available to the wider public in future once the social housing trials are complete.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “The decarbonisation of homes plays a big part in our journey to a Net Zero Wales by 2050.

“At a time when costs are rising, improving the energy efficiency of homes will not only help us to deal with the climate emergency but also help families through the cost of living crisis.

“Just a little over a year ago, the First Minister put the environment and climate change at the heart of the Welsh Government’s priorities and, as we work to build a stronger, greener and fairer Wales, I’m really excited by the prospect innovative products like these could offer in helping us achieve our ambition.”

